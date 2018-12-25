Police identify Toledo officer who fatally shot suspect inside police headquarters

Police have identified the Toledo officer who fatally shot a slaying suspect inside police headquarters.

He is 42-year-old officer Carl Schwirzinksi II. Toledo police say he is a field operation officer hired in November 2010. They say their investigation is continuing.

Police say a man suspected of killing his grandmother in the Detroit area was shot Dec. 20 after he rushed at officers.



