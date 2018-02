DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after the body of a burned woman with no clothes from the waist down was found Saturday on the city's east side.

Police said a call came in at about 6:45 a.m. about the body between houses in the 12000 block of Evanston Street.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

