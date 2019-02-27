Police investigating after vehicle riddled with bullets crashes into Warren motel on 8 Mile

WARREN, Mich. - An investigation is ongoing after a vehicle riddled with bullets crashed into a Warren motel Wednesday.

Police said the driver of a Jeep Patriot was shot in the head. The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a power pole then ran into a motel on 8 Mile Road, between Ryan Road and Dequindre Street.

According to police, shots were fired from a maroon sedan that was driving next to the Jeep. Investigators are checking area businesses for security footage that will provide a better look at the car.

The driver of the Jeep was rushed to a hospital. The driver is stable.

