Police investigating bank robbery in Macomb County

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in Macomb Township.

According to authorities, Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched just after noon to a Comerica Bank located in the 16000 block of 26 Mile Road. A woman entered the bank earlier, handed an employee a note demanding money and fled with a small number of large bills.

The woman was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and wearing sunglasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a knee-length blue coat.

She left in a silver vehicle

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department at 586-307-9358.

