Police investigating Fifth Third Bank robbery in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating after a Fifth Third Bank in Chesterfield Township was robbed Wednesday at 2:35 p.m.

Police said the robber fled the bank on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The Chesterfield Township Police Department used a K-9 unit to search the area for the suspect, but was not successful.

The police department's detective bureau and the FBI are investigating this robbery and a previous bank robbery that occurred in Chesterfield Township at a Citizens Bank on Oct. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2322, Detective Craig Suppon at 586-949-2925, Detective Jason Dawidowicz at 586-949-4265, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

