Police: Man follows woman around Clinton Township store, pretends to shop, steals wallet from purse

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police said a man followed a woman around a grocery store, pretending to shop and took her wallet from her purse.

The man collected items near the woman and even asked her to read a price to him, according to authorities.

He covered his hand with a coat as he took her wallet from her open purse, police said.

The man used her credit card 30 minutes later at another store, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7886.

