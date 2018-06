DETROIT - A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head as he was leaving a Detroit block party Friday night.

Police said the victim was getting in his vehicle to leave the party in the 4000 Lakewood Street at 11:30 p.m. when two or three men fired shots at him. He was struck in the back of the head.

A witness told police they drove the victim to a hospital. The shooters' identities are unknown.

