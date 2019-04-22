Police: Man strangles Clinton Township landlord, ties her up, steals $17,000 engagement ring

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man is accused of strangling his landlord, tying her up in her garage and stealing her $17,000 engagement ring in Clinton Township, police said.

Shane David Fountain, 48, was arrested April 10 at the Amtrak train station in Washington, D.C. He is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm by strangulation, assault with intent to rob unarmed and unlawful imprisonment.

Police said Fountain asked his landlord April 2 to open the garage for him.

He then began choking the woman, saying, "Sorry. This will be over soon," according to authorities.

The woman pretended to lose consciousness so Fountain would stop strangling her, police said. He used duct tape to bind her hands behind her back and over her mouth, police said.

Fountain took her cellphone and diamond engagement ring from her pockets before leaving, according to police.

The ring was recovered in a Detroit pawn shop, officials said.

Fountain waived extradition and was brought back to Michigan by Clinton Township police.

He was arraigned Monday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township. He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

