Police: Man throws cocaine out window during Metro Detroit chase, gets stuck in muddy lawn

Aniano Arreola-Mora is accused of leading police on a chase in Macomb County. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a man leading officers on a chase around Metro Detroit threw packages of cocaine out his car window before getting stuck in a muddy lawn and being arrested.

Aniano Arreola-Mora, 28, of Ray Township, is accused of speeding on 19 Mile Road near Garfield Road at 2:49 p.m. Sunday in a tan 2003 Cadillac.

A Clinton Township police officer tried to stop Arreola-Mora, who continued north on Dalcoma Drive and threw packages out the driver's side door, according to authorities.

Aniano Arreola-Mora (WDIV)

Arreola-Mora drove onto Hall Road, to Garfield Road, to Canal Road in Sterling Heights, police said. He got back on 19 Mile Road, went north on Van Dyke and took it to 25 Mile Road, officials said. He took that to Romeo Plank Road, to 27 Mile Road, to Teller Road, to 28 Mile Road.

When Arreola-Mora drove from 28 Mile Road to Ray Center Road, he drove on the grass in front of a house and got stuck in the muddy water, according to officials.

Arreola-Mora got out of his car and was taken into custody by Clinton Township officers, police said.

He was taken to the Clinton Township Police Department. He is facing charges of third-degree fleeing a police officer, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license.

Arreola-Mora was arraigned Monday and is being held at the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

You can see video from the chase below.

