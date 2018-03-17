Detroit police confiscate 200 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns during dispensary raid

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

DETROIT - Detroit police confiscated 200 pounds of marijuana, cash and guns while raiding a medical marijuana dispensary on the city's east side Friday evening.

Authorities raided 5 and Dime on Dwyer Street near 8 Mile and Mound roads.

Police recovered six guns and assorted edibles and liquids, in addition to the 200 pounds of marijuana.

The raid took place after a group of people attending the THC Expo, a legal event at the Roostertail, took a bus to the dispensary to purchase marijuana. Authorities caught word that people would be going to 5 and Dime, so a search warrant was obtained.

Three felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests were made.

