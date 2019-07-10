Police say Sterling Heights man chased mom with handgun before barricading himself inside home

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights man chased his mother out of their home with a handgun before barricading himself inside, police said.

James Holloway was taken into custody Monday after the incident, which happened in the 14700 block of Hannebauer Lane.

Police said he fired a shot into the air while chasing his mother.

Holloway retreated into the home when police arrived, according to authorities.

He was taken into custody Monday night. No one was shot during the incident, police said.

Holloway is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and reckless use of firearms. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

