Police search for man who vandalized Yad Ezra Jewish center in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. - On Sept. 23, a vandal came to Yad Ezra by bike and tried to bring down the sukkah. The man also knocked off and broke one of the surveillance cameras not realizing another one was recording his face.

The suspect can be seen on video here.

Yad Erza filed a police report. Police hope sharing the video will help identify the vandal.

Yad Ezra opened its doors in 1990 with the purpose of providing kosher food to vulnerable Jewish families in southeast Michigan.

The vandalism is not connected to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed multiple people Saturday, Oct. 27.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 248-658-3380.



