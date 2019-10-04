Police search for witnesses in Shelby Township crash that killed woman

The victim, a 63-year-old woman, died shortly after the crash. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Shelby Township woman this week.

On Thursday at 4:35 p.m., the Shelby Township police and fire departments were dispatched to 22 Mile east of Ryan for a head-on crash involving three vehicles.

Police say a 2015 Kia Soul was traveling eastbound on 22 Mile. The Kia Soul then crossed the centerline into the westbound lanes, striking the rear tire of a 2012 Ford Fusion, according to authorities.

The Kia Soul continued in the westbound lanes and struck a 2011 Ford Mustang head-on, police say.

The driver of the Kia Soul was identified as a 63-year-old woman from Shelby Township. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The woman was taken to a hospital and died shortly after the crash. The driver of the 2011 Ford Mustang was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at 586-731-2121.



