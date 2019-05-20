Police searching for 2 men in connection to slaying of woman on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are searching for help to find two men wanted in connection with the murder of a woman on Detroit's east side.

Police said the men, seen in a gas station surveillance video on East Warren and Algonquin, are considered persons of interest.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was last seen getting into a white car at the gas station with one of the men in the video. The other man was seen walking inside the gas station.

The woman was found shot to death in the area of Coplin and Waveney Sunday morning. She is the fourth woman to be murdered in Detroit in the past week.

"This is not supposed to happen to my baby sister," said Curtis Cann, the brother of the victim found Sunday.

Since Mother's Day, four black women have been killed in Detroit.

Elizabeth Candice Laird was attacked and killed in her apartment building on the east side. Her body was found in a dumpster.

Shortly after the surveillance video in Laird's case was released, Detroit police arrested her suspected killer: James Cockerham, 50.

On Sunday, people that knew the victims -- and others who are fed up with the violence -- gathered to pray and demand change in a rally that was a call to action.

"(It) keeps running through my head -- what I could've done to help prevent this," Cann said. "Why couldn't I save her?"

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.