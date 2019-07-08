Police searching for men who tried to rob Dick Coulter equipment store in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened June 26 at the Dick Coulter equipment store on Lake Pleasant Road.

Police said the attempted break-in took place at night after business hours and was discovered when employees arrived to open the business the next day.

Footage from the business captured two people entering the property on foot around 12:06 a.m. on June 26. While the pair approached the business, they were unable to gain entry.

Police said the two people tried to enter the building through three doors. The first attempted robber is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing an orange shirt, gray ski mask and gray sweat pants.

The second attempted robber is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow lettering on the back, blue jeans and had a yellow shirt to cover his head.

A neighboring building's surveillance camera captured a 2004 to 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx at the scene that night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 810-2445-1374.

