Police seek more victims of suspected child rapist in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office are looking for other victims of a suspected child rapist.

James Carlton Reilly, who also goes by the nickname "J.C.," was arraigned Wednesday in St. Clair County District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old and one count each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, child sexually abusive activity, using computers to commit a crime and distributing obscene material to children.

Reilly, 62, of Columbus Township, is alleged to have sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl while she was at his home, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

He was previously convicted in 1989 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 years of age following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Marshall Post. He was released from prison in 1999.

Before moving to Columbus Township, it is known that Reilly lived in the city of Warren. It is highly possible that Reilly’s sexually abusive activity occurred there as well, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been sexually assaulted in the past by Reilly contact the Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1738.

Reilly is being held without bond at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center. His next court date is a probable cause hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 10 before Judge Michael Hulewicz.

