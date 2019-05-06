Police: Shoplifter grabs items out of loss prevention officer's hands, flees Roseville Walmart

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A suspected shoplifter escaped a Walmart store in Roseville after grabbing items out of a loss prevention officer's hands, according to officials.

The man in the photos above tried to leave the Walmart store at 28804 Gratiot Avenue in Roseville without paying for items and was detained by the loss prevention officer, police said.

When he was in the loss prevention room, the man took an iPhone X, a Michigan driver's license and a bank card out of the officer's hands and fled, according to authorities.

The man is 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a thin mustache and thin build, police said.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

