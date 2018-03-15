News

Police: Vials of urine found in woman's bra after crash with Roseville police cruiser on I-696

Woman taken into custody

By Nick Monacelli - Reporter, John Steckroth - Editor

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A police cruiser was struck Thursday morning on I-696 and a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics in Roseville.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. on eastbound I-696 near the ramp to eastbound I-94.

According to Michigan State Police, the officer was working a separate crash when the cruiser was struck. The officer was not injured.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said the woman who caused the crash had two vials of urine stuffed inside her bra and had an upcoming drug test. She was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in connection with the crash, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.