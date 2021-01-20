PHOTOS: Viewers sport Harris’ signature ‘Chucks and pearls’ to honor historic inauguration

Local 4 viewers submitted photos of themselves wearing Kamala Harris' signature combination of Chuck Taylors and pearls while watching the historic Biden-Harris inauguration on Jan. 20.

The Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president is a historic moment in more ways than one.

For many Americans, one of the most notable moments Wednesday was the swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is equally the first woman, the first Black American and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

Read: Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

In honor of this monumental moment in American history, our viewers submitted photos of themselves watching the inauguration decked out in Harris’ signature style of Converse sneakers and pearls. Check out the photos below.

