VIDEO: Trump leaves White House for final time as president

Biden to be sworn-in at 12 p.m.

Trump leaves White House for final time. (NBC News)

President Donald Trump departed from the White House for the final time as president on Wednesday morning, just hours before a new president is sworn in.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked out of the White House around 8:15 a.m. and boarded Marine One. They are being transported to Air Force One, where they will be flown to Florida.

Joe Biden will be sworn-in as the 46th President at 12 p.m. today. Watch live: Joe Biden Presidential Inauguration

