Canada, US, others sign declaration against arbitrary detention

Canada launched a Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations on Monday.

The declaration aims to raise awareness and stop the practice of arbitrary detention. Arbitrary detention is when someone is arrested or detained but there is no likelihood or evidence that they committed a crime -- or there hasn’t been proper due process of law.

The declaration is meant to prevent and put an end to harsh conditions in detention, denial of access to legal counsel, torture, and other cruel or degrading treatment or punishment. Canada is encouraging other states to endorse the declaration.

Today, a quarter of all countries, from all continents, come together to tell those who are being arbitrarily detained for diplomatic gain that they are not alone. We stand with them. This illegal and immoral practice puts citizens of all countries at risk and it undermines the rule of law. It is unacceptable and it must stop. The number of countries that have endorsed the declaration is a testament to the global importance of this initiative. I thank my predecessor, François-Philippe Champagne, for spearheading the initiative. This is only the beginning. Now we must turn our attention to finding constructive ways to build and sustain international momentum to put an end to arbitrary detention. Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs

View the list of states endorsing the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. The list includes the founding endorsers as of Monday. There are 59 states total. The European Union also endorsed the declaration and the declaration is still open to endorsement.