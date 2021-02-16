Canada, US, others sign declaration against arbitrary detention

Canada launched a Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations on Monday.
The declaration aims to raise awareness and stop the practice of arbitrary detention. Arbitrary detention is when someone is arrested or detained but there is no likelihood or evidence that they committed a crime -- or there hasn’t been proper due process of law.
The declaration is meant to prevent and put an end to harsh conditions in detention, denial of access to legal counsel, torture, and other cruel or degrading treatment or punishment. Canada is encouraging other states to endorse the declaration.
READ: More international news coverage
READ: Vigorous preparation returns as Biden calls other leaders
View the list of states endorsing the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. The list includes the founding endorsers as of Monday. There are 59 states total. The European Union also endorsed the declaration and the declaration is still open to endorsement.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- the Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Malta
- the Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Panama
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- the United Kingdom
- Ukraine
- the United States