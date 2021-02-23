Georgian police storm opposition office to arrest leader

Georgian Dream party Prime minister nominee Irakli Garibashvili speaks at the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The parliament in ex-Soviet nation Georgia has voted to appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet after Giorgi Gakharia resigned last week. The lawmakers voted 89:2 for Irakli Garibashvili and his cabinet. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

TBILISI – Police in Georgia stormed the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party and arrested its leader on Tuesday.

The arrest of Nika Melia, head of the United National Movement, aggravates that political tensions that have been rising since the October parliamentary election that the opposition is demanding be rerun.

The move by police came hours after parliament named a new prime minister, whose predecessor opposed arresting Melia because of concerns that it would escalate the country's political crisis.

Melia faces charges of inciting violence during protests in 2019.

He had been released on bail and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. But the bail was raised by 40,000 lari ($12,000) in November after he removed the bracelet; he refused to pay the additional bail.

Georgian news reports say about 20 other people were arrested in the police action at the opposition headquarters.