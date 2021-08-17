Michigan House Democrats launch petition calling for investigation into state’s role in deadly insurrection

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold on to a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill passed by voice vote with no objections. The four medals will be displayed at Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. Hundreds of officers from the two police departments responded to the attack as the mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Biden's victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan House Democrats are asking Michigan residents who support an investigation into the state’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to sign a petition.

House Democrats introduced House Concurrent Resolution 10, calling for a bipartisan panel to investigate Michigan’s ties to the insurrection. Republicans in the Legislature refused to take up the resolution.

The insurrection resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol police officer, and hundreds of injuries.

“We as a nation cannot begin to heal until we have answers and hold those accountable for the Capitol insurrection,” Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson (D-Detroit) said. “We must investigate any connections between the armed mob back in April and false electors at our state Capitol to that horrible day. Michigan House Republicans continue to block our resolution, but if all of us come together and sign this petition, we can push to actually get answers and make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Ad

The committee would be composed of 12 members of the Legislature, six senators and six representatives. It would include an even number of Democrats and Republicans from each chamber.

Click here to view the petition and learn more.