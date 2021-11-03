39º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Politics

Mike Duggan elected to 3rd term as Detroit mayor

Duggan wins in landslide

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Tags: Mike Duggan, Detroit, Detroit Elections, Michigan Elections, Detroit Election Results, Michigan General Election 2021, Michigan Politics
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at a June 22, 2021, COVID-19 briefing to announce the lifting of restrictions in Michigan. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit voters have elected Mayor Mike Duggan for a third term at the city’s helm.

Duggan defeated challenger Anthony Adams in the 2021 Michigan General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Duggan won by a wide margin.

Detroit Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Duggan *
57,46477%
Anthony Adams
17,40423%
*Incumbent
81.2% of Precincts Reporting

(506 / 623)

Duggan received more than 50,800 votes — 72.4% — to 7,014 for Adams in the city’s August primary. In Detroit, the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary move on to the general election.

Duggan was first elected in 2013 and took office in 2014. He’s the first mayor to be elected for a third term since Coleman Young, who served five terms in the mayoral seat.

Michigan General Election Results for Nov. 3, 2020

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

email

twitter

instagram