Poll: Dana Nessel has edge in re-election bid for Michigan AG

Nessel seeking 2nd term in AG office

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has the edge vs. Republican challengers in the race for the seat this year, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Nessel is seeking her second term in the AG’s office. She faces two main challengers: Tom Leonard, who lost to Nessel in the 2018 election by 3 percentage points, and Matt DePerno, a Trump-backed candidate who has made several false claims about the 2020 election.

Nessel has 52.2% name identification, breaking 21.7% favorable to 16.7% unfavorable, the survey found.

In a head-to-head matchup, Nessel leads Leonard by a margin of 41.8%-35.6%, with 21.8% undecided – a 6.2% lead. Nessel holds a 28.7%-24.6% lead over Leonard among Independent voters – with 45.9% undecided.

WDIV/Detroit News poll January 2022 (WDIV)

In a head-to-head matchup, Nessel leads DePerno by a margin of 44.0%-34.0%, with 21.8% undecided – a 10.0% lead. Nessel holds a 30.4%-20.5% lead over DePerno with Independent voters – with 48.4% undecided.

WDIV/Detroit News poll January 2022 (WDIV)

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

