Poll: Dana Nessel has edge in re-election bid for Michigan AG

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has the edge vs. Republican challengers in the race for the seat this year, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has the edge vs. Republican challengers in the race for the seat this year, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Nessel is seeking her second term in the AG’s office. She faces two main challengers: Tom Leonard, who lost to Nessel in the 2018 election by 3 percentage points, and Matt DePerno, a Trump-backed candidate who has made several false claims about the 2020 election.

Nessel has 52.2% name identification, breaking 21.7% favorable to 16.7% unfavorable, the survey found.

In a head-to-head matchup, Nessel leads Leonard by a margin of 41.8%-35.6%, with 21.8% undecided – a 6.2% lead. Nessel holds a 28.7%-24.6% lead over Leonard among Independent voters – with 45.9% undecided.

WDIV/Detroit News poll January 2022 (WDIV)

In a head-to-head matchup, Nessel leads DePerno by a margin of 44.0%-34.0%, with 21.8% undecided – a 10.0% lead. Nessel holds a 30.4%-20.5% lead over DePerno with Independent voters – with 48.4% undecided.

Ad

WDIV/Detroit News poll January 2022 (WDIV)

Related: Poll: Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s job approval trends up as 2022 election looms

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2022 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on January 3-7, 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 25.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 75.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.