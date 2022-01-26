Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, paving way for Biden appointment

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is preparing to retire at the end of the current term, according to NBC News.
Breyer’s retirement paves the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a successor to maintain the current 6-3 split between liberal and conservative justices.
Breyer, 83, is the oldest active Supreme Court justice. He has been under pressure from Democrats to retire to allow a new appointment.
Biden’s new appointee could be in place by the time the court’s new term begins in October.
Breyer was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1994.
