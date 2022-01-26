Report: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, paving way for Biden appointment

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer, the courts eldest member at 83 and leader of its diminished liberal wing, has spoken for years about the danger of viewing the court as junior league politicians. But he acknowledged it can be difficult to counter the perception that judges are acting politically, particularly after cases like the one from Texas in which the court by a 5-4 vote refused to block enforcement of the states ban on abortions early in pregnancy.(Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is preparing to retire at the end of the current term, according to NBC News.

Breyer’s retirement paves the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a successor to maintain the current 6-3 split between liberal and conservative justices.

Breyer, 83, is the oldest active Supreme Court justice. He has been under pressure from Democrats to retire to allow a new appointment.

Biden’s new appointee could be in place by the time the court’s new term begins in October.

Breyer was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

