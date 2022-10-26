Election officials clarify what happens to your ballots after casting your vote in Michigan

Michigan election officials detail election processes and certification rules ahead of the November election. Election officials across the state participated in the virtual media briefing Wednesday, clearing up any confusion or misinformation that may be out there.

Election officials across the state participated in a virtual media briefing Wednesday, clearing up any confusion or misinformation that may be out there.

“The good news is election deniers will never be successful in thwarting the will of the people,” said former Michigan Elections Director Chris Thomas.

When it comes to certifying the results, most of the heavy lifting happens at the local and county level.

“The process of getting and certifying election results happens in a very bipartisan and transparent way,” said Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck.

“On election night, as the polls close at every single precinct across the state of Michigan, ballot tabulators are producing totals,” Roebuck said. “A totals tape or a totals report that is signed by the bipartisan team that is there in the precinct or (at) the absentee counting board.”

The county board of canvassers is tasked with auditing the results beginning the next day.

Chair of the State Board of Canvassers, Tony Daunt, said their job is mostly ministerial.

“I was never a good math student, but I think I can handle adding the 83 counties, and we are here to certify them,” said Daunt.

Neither canvassers nor other elected officials have the authority to change or alter the vote count from the election, according to election officials participating in the panel.

Election officials are always reluctant to say when results will be in, noting that larger urban areas take longer.

“We want to make sure by the end of the evening, there is a large portion of the Detroit returns posted,” said Thomas.

