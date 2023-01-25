Live stream tonight: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers 2023 State of the State

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her first State of the State since being re-elected for a second term last November. You can watch the speech live streaming on Local 4+, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m., right after Local 4 News at 6.

Whitmer is expected to lay out her agenda for her second term in office, as she enters a new year with a Democratic majority in the state legislature for the first time in 40 years. The speech is expected to begin around 7 p.m.

How to watch the State of the State

The speech will not be on broadcast TV. You can watch the speech live streaming on Local 4+, free to download on your smart TV device, like a Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Firestick, or live streaming in the video player below:

Stay tuned after the speech for a post-State of the State discussion with Devin Scillian, Christy McDonald and other special guests.