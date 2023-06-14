Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Democratic candidate for president?

(Hans Pennink, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the countrys most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

If the 2024 presidential race boiled entirely down to historical name recognition, then Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be a top candidate.

The 69-year-old comes from arguably the most famous political family in American history, as he is the nephew of President John. F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated 55 years ago while running for president in 1968.

In terms of political experience though, Kennedy doesn’t have anywhere near the credentials other family members have.

An environmental lawyer, he has never held a political office.

Of late, Kennedy has made headlines for a boisterous anti-vaccine stance, claiming vaccines for COVID haven’t proven to be safe and writing a book in 2021 ripping Dr. Anthony Fauci.

His own family members have come against his anti-vaccine stance.

Regardless of the controversy, Kennedy announced a longshot presidential bid against incumbent President Joe Biden in April.

He is the fifth member of the Kennedy family to run for president.