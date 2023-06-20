Who is Francis Suarez, Republican candidate for president?

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Francis Suarez is trying to make U.S. political history in one regard.

No sitting mayor of a U.S. city has ever been elected president, but that’s something Suarez wants to change after declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on June 14.

The 45-year-old Suarez has served as Mayor of Miami, Florida since 2017.

Other than his time as Mayor of Miami, Suarez has limited political experience.

But he hopes being the lone Hispanic candidate at the moment and his youth compared to other candidates can appeal to voters.

Before being elected mayor, Suarez served on the Miami City Commission and was a lawyer.