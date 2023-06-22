Who is Will Hurd, Republican candidate for president?

Evidently, being away from political office for more than two years was enough time for Will Hurd to recharge his batteries, so to speak.

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas, Hurd retired before the 2020 election after serving in Congress since 2014.

On June 22, Hurd announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, joining what’s becoming a crowded field of Republican candidates.

The 45-year-old Hurd got into politics after first being a CIA officer, spending nine years in the CIA.

In 2010, Hurd ran for Congress, but was defeated in a primary. But he ran again in 2014, and this time was successful in his bid before being reelected in both 2016 and 2018.