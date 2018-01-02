Candidate who wants Rep. John Conyers' House seat sues Gov. Rick Snyder over election date

DETROIT - A candidate for Rep. John Conyers' House seat is suing Gov. Rick Snyder over the date set to vote for the replacement.

Related: Sam Riddle calls Gov. Snyder's special election delay to fill Rep. Conyer's seat 'shameless racism'

The election is slated for November, but Michael Gilmore wants the election to happen sooner.

"By holding this congressional spot vacant for 11 months until November 2018 in the general election, he is denying residents of the 13th district the right to vote and the right to be represented," he said.

Gilmore, who attended Cass Tech, the University of Detroit Mercy, and has worked for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, said that he believes the election day decision is unconstitutional.

"Republicans from Lansing to the White House have done everything they can to suppress the vote of black and brown Americans," he said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.