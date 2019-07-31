Democratic debate in Detroit night 1: A quick recap

DETROIT - Experts say the road to the White House runs through Detroit.

On Tuesday night the first group of Democratic presidential candidates faced off at the Fox Theatre. A major topic was healthcare with more than 45 minutes dedicated to it.

It became clear there were wide gaps in opinions among some of the candidates. Senator Bernie S was blunt when responding to a claim by John Delaney that health care for all is bad.

"You're wrong," said Sanders. "Right now, we have a dysfunctional health care system ... health care is a human right, not a privilege. I believe that. I will fight for that."

The candidates also covered questions about jobs, foreign relations, immigration, education and the economy. They definitely spent time talking about their views of President Donald Trump and his time in the Oval Office.

Here's who participated Tuesday night:

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Here is the candidate lineup for Wednesday night in Detroit:

Democratic candidates participating in a debate July 31, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

