Here are the Michigan Democrats supporting Trump impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON - Calls for impeachment hearings from U.S. House Democrats are increasing after President Trump's latest scandal.

More than 140 House Democrats have now called for impeachment hearings to begin amid fallout from the reported call between Trump and the Ukraine, where the president allegedly threatened to withhold financial aid in exchange for an investigation into the Biden family.

Many Democrats had previously called for impeachment hearings following the Mueller report.

Here's the list of Michigan Democrats who have called for impeachment hearings to begin:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Brenda Lawrence

Rep. Dan Kildee

Rep. Andy Levin

Rep. Debbie Dingell

Rep. Haley Stevens

Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Slotkin and six other Democrats wrote in a Washington Post op-ed on September 23 that if allegations Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden "are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of 'inherent contempt' and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security."

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who has since become an independent, has also called for impeachment proceedings, bringing the total number of representatives to 146.

