Jack White to perform at rally with Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib in Detroit Sunday

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Detroit-native rock star Jack White is expected to give a live performance Sunday during a rally held by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Detroit.

"This Sunday I'm excited to join @RashidaTlaib in Detroit for a rally featuring a live performance by Jack White. I hope you'll join us in our fight for working people across the country," Sanders tweeted.

This Sunday I'm excited to join @RashidaTlaib in Detroit for a rally featuring a live performance by Jack White. I hope you'll join us in our fight for working people across the country. RSVP here: https://t.co/dy72vSAezD pic.twitter.com/KUlGpAwn24 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

According to Sanders' campaign, he and Tlaib will be joined by local leaders and activists "fighting for economic, environmental and racial justice, and against the corporate assault on working families across America."

The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cass Technical High School. The doors open at 3:30 p.m.

