John Conyers III officially announces bid for father's seat in Congress

DETROIT - John Conyers III officially announced Thursday that he would be running for his father's seat in Congress.

Rep. John Conyers served as U.S. Representative for Michigan's 13th Congressional District. He announced his retirement last year.

Read a statement from John Conyers III announcing his candidacy below:

"When America elected the first African American President in 2008, the country was filled with hope and inspired by the the endless possibilities for change. With so many young, fresh, and diverse candidates picking up the mantel to lead across the country, I now feel that hope again.

"As a millennial candidate for Congress, I am adding my name to the list of proud young leaders, proclaiming that our time is now, not tomorrow. If millennials were fully represented in Congress, one quarter of the members of the House would be under 40. As of today, only a few members are millennials. We can change that.

Backed by a vision for what America can be, I will bring a fresh perspective to policy in Washington. That includes broadening access to education, advocating for jobs with a living wage, and fighting for H.R. 676 Expanded & Improved Medicare For All Act. Everyone should have the opportunity to get ahead and know that their children will have an opportunity to succeed. Because that is no longer the case in America, it's time for us to to take our future into our own hands. It is time to bring our Congressional leadership into the 21st century. The people of the 13th district deserve a leader who is as resilient as they are.

"The future is now."

