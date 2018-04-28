LIVE STREAM: President Trump holds rally in Michigan on April 28

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - President Donald Trump is set to speak at a rally Saturday night in Michigan's Washington Township. You can watch the event live here.

When is the rally?

The rally is scheduled to be held April 28 at Total Sports Park on Powell Road. The event is expected to begin around the same time as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

TIME: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ClickOnDetroit plans to stream it live here

Why is Trump coming to Macomb County?

The President will visit a county where he received 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 General Election. Macomb County helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win in the state of Michigan since 1988.

During a rally in Warren on Oct. 31, 2016, Trump declared he would win in Michigan as he campaigned against Obamacare. He promised changes to the national healthcare law.

The rally was held at the Macomb Community College campus in Warren. Several thousand people attended. Hundreds were turned away at the door because the venue was filled to capacity.

Trump to be met with protests

On Saturday, Rally for Victory in Macomb will hold a counter-demonstration.

"We want to set an example in this county, especially for our young people, to prove that when you stand up for your values and organize, you can make real, lasting change," said Dan Colling, trustee for Lake Shore Public Schools and an organizer with Rally for Victory in Macomb.

The Rally for Victory in Macomb will be held at UAW Local 400 at 50595 Mound Road in Shelby Township from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.