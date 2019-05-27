Mackinac Policy Conference 2019: Full schedule and agenda, speakers, how to watch

Location: Grand Pavilion

Host: Charles Stewart Mott Foundation

For the last decade, Michigan has had a poor record investing in local government. To help Michigan grow and compete in a global economy, it’s important to invest in communities. But how? This session will explore specific ways to use existing — and potentially new — revenue streams to help communities not just survive but thrive.

Panelists: Amy Liu, Vice President and Director of the Metropolitan Policy Program, Adeline M. and Alfred I. Johnson Chair in Urban and Metropolitan Policy, Brookings Institution

Michael McGee, CEO, Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone

Ridgway White, President and CEO, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation

Moderator: Dan Kildee, U.S. Representative (D-MI 5)