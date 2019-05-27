Mackinac Policy Conference 2019: Full schedule and agenda, speakers, how to watch

The 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off on May 28. Here's everything you need to know.
You can live stream the Mackinac Policy Conference right here.
Full schedule and agenda:
- 9:00 a.m.
- An Equitable Start: Aligning Early Childhood and K-12 Systems to Maximize Impact
Location: Brighton Pavilion
Host: The Kresge Foundation
How can children receive the education they deserve? Using the Hope Starts Here Framework, this session will focus on Detroit’s efforts to better align early childhood and K-12 systems. Early Childhood and K-12 must work together to maximize impact and reduce fade-out and other consequences of misalignment. Panelists will offer insights on how elevating these systems can create streamlined, coherent education experiences for children, parents, and caregivers.
Panelists: Richard L. DeVore, Regional President, Detroit and Southeast Michigan, PNC Financial Services Group
Rip Rapson, President and CEO, The Kresge Foundation
La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg
Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District
Moderator: Rochelle Riley, Author and Essayist; Former Columnist, Detroit Free Press
- 9:00 a.m.
- Meet MDOT: A Conversation with Paul Ajegba
Location: Geranium Bar
Learn how advancements in mobility and infrastructure improvements go hand-in-hand as Michigan continues to lead this next revolution in transportation.
Paul Ajegba, Director, Michigan Department of Transportation
Sponsor: Michigan Economic Development Corp.
- 10:30 a.m.
- Activate Change: Investing in Local Communities
Location: Grand Pavilion
Host: Charles Stewart Mott Foundation
For the last decade, Michigan has had a poor record investing in local government. To help Michigan grow and compete in a global economy, it’s important to invest in communities. But how? This session will explore specific ways to use existing — and potentially new — revenue streams to help communities not just survive but thrive.
Panelists: Amy Liu, Vice President and Director of the Metropolitan Policy Program, Adeline M. and Alfred I. Johnson Chair in Urban and Metropolitan Policy, Brookings Institution
Michael McGee, CEO, Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone
Ridgway White, President and CEO, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation
Moderator: Dan Kildee, U.S. Representative (D-MI 5)
- 10:30 a.m.
- Ready Students, Ready Communities
Location: Brighton Pavilion
Host: The Skillman Foundation
Afterschool programs offer a range of benefits to youth, families, and communities including stronger academic performance, physical heath, and employability. Learn about the role afterschool programs play in ensuring youth and their communities are on a path to prosperity.
Introduction: Tonya Allen, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation
Keynote: Karen J. Pittman, President and CEO, The Forum for Youth Investment
Panelists: Matt Gillard, President and CEO, Michigan’s Children; Former State Representative
Darienne Driver Hudson, President and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan
- 10:30 a.m.
- Civility Project with Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson
Location: Michigan Health & Hospital Association Audubon Wine Bar
Hosts: Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News; Host, 910 AM Superstation
Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
Sponsor: Delta Dental
- 11:00 a.m.
- Meet the MEDC: A Conversation with
Fred Molnar
Location: Geranium Bar
Learn more about Michigan’s high-tech startup ecosystem, including available MEDC resources, innovative new startups, and university engagement.
Fred Molnar, Vice President, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Sponsor: Michigan Economic Development Corp.
11:45 a.m.
- Conference Open
Location: Theatre
Remarks: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
Patti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy; Chair, 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference
- 12:15 p.m.
- Governor Welcome: Gretchen Whitmer
Location: Theatre
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, State of Michigan
- 12:30 p.m.
- A Discussion with Dan Gilbert and
Dennis W. Archer Jr.
- UPDATED: This event has been canceled after Gilbert suffered a stroke.
- 1:10 p.m.
- Mackinac Moment: Steven Kiefer
Location: Theatre
In September 2016, Steven Kiefer’s son, Mitchel Kiefer, was tragically killed in an auto accident caused by a distracted driver. Since then, Kiefer founded The Kiefer Foundation dedicated to ending distracted driving and all associated traffic deaths and injuries through awareness, policy, and technology. Kiefer will share his son’s story and initiatives championed by The Kiefer Foundation, including passing hands-free laws in Michigan and adding more highway cable median barriers.
Steven Kiefer, Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors Co.
Sponsor: PNC Bank
- 1:20 p.m.
- A Discussion with Katherine M. Gehl and Michael E. Porter
Location: Theatre
What would be required to change political outcomes in America? At a time of deep dissatisfaction and distrust in the U.S. political system, this session will make a case for using the lens of industry competition to better understand our current political state and reinvigorate democracy. This timely discussion will inspire action to shift competition in politics toward a more productive model and spark dialogue about the future of U.S. democracy.
Speakers: Katherine M. Gehl, Former President and CEO, Gehl Foods
Michael E. Porter, Bishop William Lawrence University Professor, Harvard Business School
Sponsor: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
- 2:40 p.m.
- A Discussion with Donna Brazile, Matthew Dowd and Harold Ford Jr.
Location: Theatre
From discussions on pressing national issues to the functionality of bipartisanship, this session will draw dialogue across the aisle and offer a preview of the country’s current and future political landscape. Seasoned political pundits will preview the 2020 election and leverage their wealth of experience and knowledge to talk civil politics and civic participation.
Speakers: Donna Brazile, Contributor, Fox News; Veteran Democratic Political Strategist; Adjunct Professor; Author; Former Syndicated Columnist
Matthew Dowd, Chief Political Analyst, ABC News; Best-selling Author; Campaign Strategist
Harold Ford Jr., Former U.S. Representative; Political Pundit, MSNBC and CNBC
Sponsor: Delta Air Lines
- 3:25 p.m.
- Love Michigan: Corporate Sustainability and Stewardship
Location: Theatre
How can businesses play a role in protecting the state and build a Michigan fit to pass on to the next generation? Hear from corporate executives on how they, in their businesses, are working toward sustainability and stewardship—transitioning corporate strategy into a comprehensive and lasting cultural transformation. They will share how doing good can be good for business.
Panelists: Alicia Boler Davis, Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment, Amazon
Jim Fitterling, CEO, Dow
Christina L. Keller, President and CEO, Cascade Engineering Family of Companies
Moderator: Patti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy; Chair 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference
- 4:00 p.m.
- A Discussion on National Civility with Sandy Baruah, Debbie Dingell, and Fred Upton
Location: Theatre
The recent passing of former president George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain, and Rep. John Dingell reminded the nation that the political center necessary to craft compromise is in peril. Representatives Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton along with the Chamber’s Sandy Baruah—all with long careers in national politics—will reflect on the political culture the nation is at risk of losing and what can be done to rebuild the center.
Speakers: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative (D-MI 12)
Fred Upton, U.S. Representative (R-MI 6)
- 4:30 p.m.
- A Tribute to Judge Damon Keith
Location: Theatre
Speaker: Dennis W. Archer Sr., Chairman and CEO, Dennis W. Archer PLLC; Chairman Emeritus, Dickinson Wright PLLC
- 4:35 p.m.
- Keynote Address: Stacey Abrams
Location: Theatre
A rising star in the Democratic party, seasoned political leader, author, and serial entrepreneur Stacey Abrams will take Michigan’s Center stage to address the current state of American politics in a keynote address. She recently made headlines when she was selected to deliver the Democratic party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address in February and in 2018, she became the first female African-American gubernatorial nominee for a major party in any state, receiving more votes than any other Democrat in Georgia’s history.
Stacey Abrams, 2018 Democratic Nominee for Governor of Georgia; Founder and Chair, Fair Fight Action
Introduction: Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, State of Michigan
Interviewer: Devin Scillian, Anchor, WDIV-TV4, NBC
- 7:45 a.m.
- Closing the Gap: How Businesses Can Use Tuition-Free Community College to Meet Skills Requirements
Location: Brighton Pavilion
Host: Michigan Department of Talent and Economic Development
The Michigan skills gap is threatening the success of many businesses and the state’s future prosperity. This interactive panel will explore how industries and individual businesses can work with community colleges to take advantage of tuition-free education for both graduating high school seniors and adults already in the workforce to meet their current and future skill needs.
Panelists: Russell A. Kavalhuna, President, Henry Ford College
Melanie D’Evelyn, Director, Education and Talent Initiatives, Detroit Regional Chamber
Moderator: Doug Ross, Senior Advisor for Michigan Prosperity, State of Michigan
- 7:45 a.m.
- Precision Population Health: Transforming Outcomes with Data and Analytics
Location: Grand Pavilion
Host: Wayne State University
This session will include the unveiling of a new data mapping project at Wayne State University — a public-private partnership between the City of Detroit, Wayne County, Wayne State University, and other partners. Panelists will offer insights on how new approaches to data dissemination will equip policy leaders, health systems, researchers, providers, corporations, community members, and nonprofits to better target population health initiatives across the State of Michigan, especially in underserved regions, and allow seamless measurement of success from clinical and social interventions.
Welcoming Remarks: Kim Trent, Chair, Board of Governors, Wayne State University; Senior Vice President, Corporate and Civic Engagement, Compass Strategies LLC
Introduction: Phillip D. Levy, Professor and Associate Chair for Emergency Medicine, Assistant Vice President, Wayne State University
Panelists: Laura Appel, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Michigan Health & Hospital Association
Renée Branch Canady, CEO, Michigan Public Health Institute
Tim Lawther, Deputy Director, Detroit Health Department
Phillip D. Levy, Professor and Associate Chair for Emergency Medicine, Assistant Vice President, Wayne State University
Moderator: David T. Brooks, Director of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness, Wayne County
- 9:10 a.m.
- Mackinac Moment: Alisyn Malek
Location: Theatre
Mobility entrepreneurship is weaved into the fabric of Michigan industry. Tackling the autonomous vehicle frontier, Alisyn Malek will share her journey as an engineer turned COO and co-founder of May Mobility, an Ann Arbor-based startup transforming transportation through self-driving vehicles and other unique services. Malek will bring her unparalleled understanding of how the convergence of the automotive and technology industries foster next-generation mobility.
Alisyn Malek, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, May Mobility
Sponsor: PNC Bank
- 9:20 a.m.
- Keynote Address: John Kasich
Location: Theatre
Former governor of Ohio John Kasich will his perspective leading a peer Great Lakes state to Michigan’s Center Stage. Kasich’s resounding message throughout his 2016 run for president was one of unity, which resonated with voters. From his gubernatorial journey to his most recent experience running for president of the United States, Kasich will share his concerns for America and his hopes for the future, calling to action reason, dignity, and righteousness in contemporary political dialogue.
John Kasich, Former Governor, State of Ohio; Senior Political Commentator, CNN
Interviewer: Daniel Howes, Columnist and Associate Business Editor, The Detroit News
- 10:05 a.m.
- Bloody Mary Bar:
A Toast to John Boehner
Sponsor: Michigan Health & Hospital Association
- 10:30 a.m.
- Mackinac Moment: Ari Weinzweig
Location: Theatre
Ari Weinzweig co-founded Zingerman’s Delicatessen in 1982 with a $20,000 bank loan, two-person staff, and small selection of specialty foods. Today, Zingerman’s is a broad community of businesses employing more than 500 people. It includes a bakery, creamery, restaurant, training company, mail order service, and much more. Entrepreneur and author Weinzweig will share his entrepreneurship journey and love for Michigan-made products.
Ari Weinzweig, Co-Founding Partner, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses
Sponsor: PNC Bank
- 10:45 a.m.
- Keynote Address: Mike Duggan
Location: Theatre
Known for his dynamic keynotes on Michigan’s Center Stage, Mayor Mike Duggan will be returning once again deliver an impactful address on Detroit’s progress and trajectory. Mayor Duggan will offer a glimpse into the city’s next steps and major initiatives as Detroit’s revitalization continues to spread into the neighborhoods.
Introduction: Gerry Anderson, Chairman and CEO, DTE Energy
Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
Sponsor: DTE Energy
- 11:25 a.m.
- One Michigan: Working Across the Aisle
Location: Theatre
In light of divisive bipartisanship on the national stage, how can Michigan work to cultivate civil dialogue and be an example for the rest of the country? Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation will discuss issues critical to Michiganders in Washington D.C. and how breaking the bipartisan divide can help foster a more unified state and country.
Panelists: Jack Bergman, U.S. Representative (R-MI 1)
Paul Mitchell, U.S. Representative (R-MI 10)
Gary Peters, U.S. Senator (D-MI)
Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Senator (D-MI)
Moderator: Rick Albin, Political Reporter, WOOD TV
Sponsor: Ford Motor Company
- 12:00 p.m.
- A Conversation on Housing Stability and Economic Development in Detroit
Location: Cottage Restaurant
Host: Quicken Loans
- 12:00 p.m.
- Filling the Skills Gap: An Open Dialogue on Workforce Realignment
Location: Grand Pavilion
Host: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
In a rapidly shifting labor market, employers cite a range of hiring barriers. What steps can employers take to change practices and address the skills needs of today and tomorrow? This panel will cover employers’ concerns about the gap in worker supply and employer demand, new training programs and curricula that are responsive to employer needs, and policy suggestions at the state level.
Panelists: Rose B. Bellanca, President and CEO, Washtenaw Community College
Tom Lutz, President, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights
David E. Meador, Vice Chairman and Chief Administrative Officer, DTE Energy
Andy Van Kleunen, CEO, National Skills Coalition
Moderator: Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
- 12:00 p.m.
- Today for Tomorrow: Michigan Opportunities with 2020 Census Partnerships
Location: Brighton Pavilion
Host: W.K. Kellogg Foundation
With the 2020 Census fast approaching, Michigan faces an opportunity to boost congressional representation and economic vitality. Census data drives the allocation of billions of dollars in federal funding for transportation, education, and workforce development. This session will focus on how visionary business and civic leaders are partnering with philanthropies and nonprofits to count every Michigander and strengthen the state’s future.
Panelists: Jeffrey Connor-Naylor, Deputy Director, ReadyNation
Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
Nancy J. Moody, Vice President, Public Aﬀairs, DTE Energy; Chair, DTE Energy Foundation
Donna Murray-Brown, President and CEO, Michigan Nonprofit Association
Arturo Vargas, CEO, NALEO Educational Fund, NALEO
Moderator: La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
- 12:00 p.m.
- Meet the MEDC: A Conversation with Trevor Pawl
Location: Geranium Bar
Learn how Michigan businesses can expand their customer base – from securing new contracts to increasing exports – through the MEDC’s Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC) and International Trade programs.
Trevor Pawl, Group Vice President, PlanetM, PMBC and Michigan International Trade, Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Sponsor: Michigan Economic Development Corp.
- 12:30 p.m.
- Meet the MEDC: A Conversation with Katharine Czarnecki
Location: Geranium Bar
Learn about Michigan’s Redevelopment Ready Communities and the MEDC tools available to support the development of vibrant downtowns and Main Streets across the state.
Katharine Czarnecki, Senior Vice President, Community Development, Michigan Economic Development Corp.
Sponsor: Michigan Economic Development Corp.
- 1:15 p.m.
- Prepare Michigan: Solving the Education Crisis
Location: Theatre
The Education Crisis: Framing the Issue
Speaker: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
1:20 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The Education Crisis: The Problem
Speaker: Bill Pink, President, Grand Rapids Community College
With more than 25 years of experience in education and workforce development, Bill Pink will share statewide data that articulates Michigan’s current state of education.
Sponsor: PNC Bank
1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Education Crisis: Change is Possible
Speaker: Jeb Bush, Former Governor, State of Florida; Founder, President and Chairman, Foundation for Excellence in Education
Interviewer: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
With his passion to improve the quality of education for students across the nation, former governor of Florida Jeb Bush will take Michigan’s Center Stage to share his experience and best practices overhauling Florida’s education system—establishing bold accountability in public schools and creating ambitious school choice programs—and stir dialogue on Michigan’s own education future. Bush will discuss the realistic possibility of change.
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Education Crisis: Michigan’s Response
Panelists: Tonya Allen, President and CEO, The Skillman Foundation
Paula Herbart, President, Michigan Education Association
Doug Rothwell, President and CEO, Business Leaders for Michigan
Moderator: Richard L. DeVore, Regional President, Detroit and Southeast Michigan, PNC Financial Services Group
What does it take to boost Michigan’s education impact? In this session, statewide thought leaders will discuss innovative approaches to improving education, including the statewide coalition “Launch Michigan,” a diverse representation—business, education, labor, philanthropy, parents, civic leadership, and more—advocating for improved performance in the state’s education system.
- 2:45 p.m.
- Love Michigan: The Lasting Legacy of Notable Leaders
Location: Theatre
Honoring three champions of corporate citizenship – Art Van Elslander, John W. Barfield and Richard M. DeVos–this session will feature a special tribute and a panel of members from the Van Elslander, Barfield, and DeVos families. It will highlight the parallel contributions of these three individuals and how the next generation is continuing their legacy of reinvesting in the state they love.
Panelists: David W. Barfield, Group Development Officer, Impellam Group
Daniel G. DeVos, Chairman and CEO, DP Fox Ventures LLC
David Van Elslander, Board Member, A.A. Van Elslander Foundation
Moderator: Paul W. Smith, Host, WJR NewsTalk 760 AM
Sponsor: Consumers Energy
- 3:25 p.m.
- Keynote Address: Gretchen Whitmer
Location: Theatre
Delivering a keynote address for the first time at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Gov. Whitmer will take Michigan’s Center Stage to share her vision of uniting under One Michigan. With her extensive legislative experience, current statewide goals, and overall passion for cultivating Michigan’s prosperous future, Gov. Whitmer will draw on the three pillars—prepare, grow, and love—to champion dialogue and transformation for the state.
Introduction: Dan Loepp, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, State of Michigan
Interviewer: Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television
Sponsor: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- 4:15 p.m.
- Civility Project with Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson
Location: Michigan Health & Hospital Association Audubon Wine Bar
Hosts: Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News; Host, 910 AM Superstation
Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
Sponsor: Delta Dental
- 4:15 p.m.
- Digital Inclusion: #FixTheDamnInternet for Michigan Students
Location: Grand Pavilion
Host: Merit Network
An estimated 27% of students lack access to broadband in their homes. To spur discussion on closing this divide, this session will raise awareness around rural broadband connectivity issues in Michigan that exacerbate the “homework gap” and affect digital inclusion. Panelists will explore a variety of approaches, including community coalitions, changes in regulation, and public/private partnerships, which can be used to connect the underserved and impact Michigan’s collective progress.
Speakers: Johannes M. Bauer, Quello Chair for Media and Information Policy, Chairperson of the Department of Media and Information, Michigan State University
Garlin Gilchrist II, Lieutenant Governor, State of Michigan
Marc Hudson, Founder and CEO, Rocket Fiber
Moderator: Joe Sawasky, President and CEO, Merit Network
- 4:15 p.m.
- Dynamics of Detroit’s Startup Community
Location: Brighton Pavilion
Host: William Davidson Foundation
What are the characteristics of the fastest-growing companies in and around Detroit? Panelists will discuss the dynamic journey of growing a business in Southeast Michigan. They will cover the shifting nature of the startup community, the support currently available to entrepreneurs, and offer insight on future opportunities to boost the growth of the startup ecosystem.
Panelists: Pamela Lewis, Director, New Economy Initiative
Antonio Lück, Managing Director, Endeavor Detroit
Jason Vazzano, CEO and Co-founder, Vectorform
Moderator: Darin McKeever, President and CEO, William Davidson Foundation
- 4:30 p.m.
- Design Preview: The Future of the West Riverfront
Location: Cottage Restaurant
Host: Quicken Loans
- 5:30 p.m.
- Quadrant Leaders Collaborating for One Michigan
Location: Theatre
Michigan’s bipartisan quadrant leadership will participate in a conversation on what it means to grow the state under the mission of One Michigan. The discussion will center around a broad range of legislative priorities such as the annual budget, investment in infrastructure, developing and retaining talent for existing and emerging economies, and how Michigan will continue to compete and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape. Attendees will hear how bipartisan cooperation will be essential to Michigan’s success.
Speakers: Jim Ananich, Senate Minority Leader (D-27)
Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the House (R-107)
Christine Greig, House Minority Leader (D-37)
Mike Shirkey, Senate Majority Leader (R-16)
Moderators: Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News; Host, 910 AM Superstation
Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
Separate ticket required. Tickets: $175 per person, onsite tickets are $200 per person.
Sponsor: Consumers Energy
- 6:00 p.m.
- The Grandest Hour
Location: Porch
Sponsor: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 7:00 p.m.
- On the Island. Off the Record.
Location: Tea Garden Tent
Remarks: Nolan Finley, Editorial Page Editor, The Detroit News; Host, 910 AM Superstation
Stephen Henderson, Host, Detroit Public Television and WDET 101.9 FM
Entertainment: Devin Scillian, Anchor, WDIV-TV 4, NBC
Sponsor: Dow
- 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Morning View: Mackinac Uncensored
Location: Parlor
To close the Conference, several of Michigan’s most prominent thought leaders from various backgrounds will engage in spirited banter on the state’s hot-button issues.
Emcees: Dennis Archer Jr., CEO, Ignition Media Group; Founding Partner, Archer Corporate Services
Tammy Carnrike, Chief Operating Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber
Changing Michigan’s No Fault
Diversity and Economic Inclusion: A Business Imperative
Finding Michigan’s Future Political Leaders
Growing Michigan’s Cannabis Business
Influence and Impact: Michigan’s Women in Congress
Redrawing the Lines: The Gerrymandering Debate
When and How: Fixing the Damn Roads
- 10:30 a.m.
- 2019 To-Do List with Detroit Public Television
Location: Parlor
Speakers: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber
Patti Poppe, President and CEO, Consumers Energy and CMS Energy; Chair, 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference
Interviewer: Christy McDonald, Anchor, Detroit Public Television
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.