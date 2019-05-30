Mayor Mike Duggan: Detroit on track to be blight-free by 2024

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city is on track to be free of blight by 2024.

Duggan delivered his annual keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island on Thursday, where he offered an update on blight removal efforts.

Duggan said about 18,000 blighted homes have been demolished. He added that about 6,000 homes have been rehabbed and are now occupied in the city.

Duggan, showing a photo of a blighted home used by the New York Times, said, "By the year 2024, you won't see this photo anywhere in the city of Detroit."

Duggan said the completion of the city's blight removal program would be without federal dollars and without any tax increase on residents.

