Michigan auto insurance reform: Attorney weighs in on benefits, downfalls

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Will the Michigan auto insurance reform bill actually save you money like it's meant to do?

Attorney Jordan Acker sat down Devin Scillian at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday to talk about the bipartisan compromise on auto insurance in Michigan.

Acker, a Democrat, partner with the Goodman Acker law firm and University of Michigan Board of Regents member, said he hopes it's only the beginning.

"From my perspective, it's a wait-and-see approach," Acker said, adding that the bill doesn't address the issue with collission coverage.

"Replacing a bumper today is not the same as it was in 1972," Acker said, citing new technologies in cars like cameras.

Watch the full interview in the video player above. Get the latest news from the Mackinac Policy Conference here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.