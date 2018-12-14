Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs controversial minimum wage, medical leave bills

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Friday signed two of the more controversial bills that landed on his desk during the lame-duck session: the minimum wage and paid sick time bills.

When the governor addressed all the drama swirling around the lame-duck session and whether he would approve the bills heading to his desk, he kept things close to the vest.

His office announced Friday that he said yes to changes in minimum wage and paid sick time.

Minimum wage will be going up in Michigan to $12.05, but it will take 11 years to do so, instead of the original four years.

As far as paid sick time, businesses with fewer than 50 employees are exempt from providing paid sick time.

For businesses with more than 50 employees, the bill originally called for workers to earn an hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked. The changes make it an hour for every 35 hours worked.

The lame-duck session isn't over yet. There are other controversial bills out there, including one that would allow the Legislature to be a party to a lawsuit, something opponents said limits the power of incoming Attorney General Dana Nessel. Proponents said that's nonsense.

There's also a bill that would transfer oversight of campaign finance from the secretary of state's office to a newly created commission of three Democrats and three Republicans.

