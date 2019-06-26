Nadler: Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels July 17 after being subpoenaed, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Nadler tweeted Tuesday that the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence issued subpoenas and that Mueller agreed to testify before both committees.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff say in a joint statement that the special counsel has agreed to testify about the Trump-Russia report he issued in April. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The following statement was shared to Nandler's Twitter:

"Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack. We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans."

