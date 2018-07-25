NBC News/Marist polls: President Trump's approval rating falls in Michigan, 2 other Midwest states

DETROIT - Michigan is among three politically important Midwest states in which President Donald Trump’s job-approval rating is below 40 percent, and Democrats hold a sizable lead for the upcoming congressional midterms, according to a trio of new NBC News/Marist polls.

In Michigan, which Trump won by nearly 11,000 votes, 36 percent of registered voters approve of the president’s job, while 54 percent disapprove.

In Wisconsin, which he won by about 23,000 votes, another 36 percent give Trump a thumbs up, with 52 percent giving him a thumbs down.

In Minnesota, which Trump narrowly lost by 1.5 percentage points, his rating stands at 38 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove.

The polls found that ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats enjoy a lead in congressional preference from 8 points to 12 points in these three states.

"Donald Trump carried or came very close to carrying these three states in 2016. But it's a very different picture for this fall's elections,” said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

The NBC/Marist polls were conducted between July 15 and July 19, mostly after Trump’s widely criticized July 16 press conference with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Majorities in all three states said their vote in November will be a message that more Democrats are needed in Congress to be a check and balance on the president, according to the polls.

About a third of voters in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin said their vote will be a message that more Republicans are needed to help Trump pass his agenda.

