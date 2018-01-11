President Trump reportedly refers to Haiti, African nations as s***hole countries

WASHINGTON D.C. - While speaking to members of Congress about immigration, President Donald Trump allegedly referred to countries such as Haiti and other African nations as "s***thole countries."

People in the room told reporters that the president asked, "Why do we want all these people from s***thole countries coming here?"

Trump then allegedly said that we should get more people from places such as Norway to come to the United States.

When asked about the statement, the White House press office did not deny the remarks.

The office responded with "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people."

