President Trump says press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving administration

Sanders going to Arkansas

By Amber Ainsworth
WASHINGTON - Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

Trump said Sanders would be returning home to Arkansas after working with the administration for 3 1/2 years.

The president didn't name a replacement.

