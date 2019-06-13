President Trump says press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving administration

Copyright 2018 CNN

WASHINGTON - Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.

Trump said Sanders would be returning home to Arkansas after working with the administration for 3 1/2 years.

The president didn't name a replacement.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

