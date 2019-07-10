Rules announced for Democratic presidential debates in Detroit

DETROIT - Official rules have been released for the Democratic debates that will be held later this month in Detroit.

Just like the first debates in Florida earlier this summer, there will be 20 candidates taking part, 10 on the first night and 10 on the second night. However, some of the rules have changed since the Miami debates in June -- here are the changes, according to CNN:

Colored lights will be used to help the candidates manage their remaining response times: 15 seconds = yellow; 5 seconds = flashing red; no time remaining = solid red.

A candidate attacked by name by another candidate will be given 30 seconds to respond.

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.

Questions posed by the moderators will appear on the bottom of the screen for television viewers.

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30 and 31. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

Candidates will not know if they are invited to the Detroit debates until July 17. On July 18, CNN will air a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

