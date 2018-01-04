T.V. Judge Greg Mathis say he will not run for Rep. John Conyers' House seat

DETROIT - TV jjudge Greg Mathis says he will not run for Rep. John Conyers' House seat.

Conyers wanted his son to replace him, and his nephew has gotten the attention of the Democratic party. Meanwhile, Mathis, the 57-year-old former 36th Circuit Court judge, was asked to consider running for the seat.

Other potential candidates to replace Conyers include Andy Levin, son of Congressman Sander Levin, Sen. Steve Bieda, and Candius Stearns.

