Tlaib, congresswomen hold news conference following Trump's controversial tweets

DETROIT - A Michigan lawmaker is fighting back after a controversial tweet from President Donald Trump targeted progressive congresswomen.

The tweet came on a day when immigration is on everyone's minds. Trump tweeted that the women came from different countries and they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Four freshman representatives believe the tweet was directed at them. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib. Of the four, Omar is the only one who wasn't born in the United States.

#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll pic.twitter.com/XkAcPA3FlL — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

The comment comes as immigration raids began Sunday, with agents arresting undocumented immigrants in nine cities across the country. Detroit isn't on the immediate list of the nine cities, but that doesn't mean residents aren't paying attention. On Saturday and Sunday, rallies against the raids were held across Metro Detroit, but after Trump's tweets, the attention has shifted.

East Jefferson Avenue filled up as demonstrators rallied with signs to voice opposition to the Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency's decision to move forward with deporting undocumented immigrants.

Many politicians, Tlaib included, have been vocal about how they believe the ICE agents' orders are driven by politics and not policies.

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

The target cities include Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Miami and San Francisco. New Orleans was initially on the list, but ICE operations there were suspended due to Tropical Storm Barry.

ORIGINAL STORY: Trump tells progressive Democratic congresswomen they should leave the US

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.