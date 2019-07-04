Trump calls Amash 'dumbest and most disloyal' in Congress

Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is calling Rep. Justin Amash a "total loser" after the Michigan congressman announced he is leaving the Republican party in a move against partisan politics.

Amash announced his move away from the party Thursday morning in a Washington Post op-ed. Earlier this year, the west Michigan politician called for impeachment procedures, saying the President's conduct meets the "threshold for impeachment."

Trump tweeted this Thursday morning:

"Great news for the Republican Party as one of the dumbest & most disloyal men in Congress is “quitting” the Party. No Collusion, No Obstruction! Knew he couldn’t get the nomination to run again in the Great State of Michigan. Already being challenged for his seat. A total loser!"

Amash wrote he is leaving the Republican Party because he has "become disenchanted with party politics and frightened" by it.

"The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions," he wrote. "Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party. No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it."

Amash's district is based in Grand Rapids, including most of its suburbs and the city of Battle Creek. Now he's no longer a Republican and considered an Independent. He sent this tweet at midnight:

