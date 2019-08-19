Vice President Mike Pence praises American economy at Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence praised the economy and took aim at China during a visit to the Detroit Economic Club on Monday.

Pence said the country isn't threatened by a recession, despite media reports. He also said a trade deal favoring the United States will be reached, but not until a resolution is reached in Hong Kong amid unrest.

"I want to assure you our administration will continue to urge Beijing to act in a humanitarian manner and urge China and the demonstrators in Hong Kong to resolve their differences peacefully," Pence said.

The vice president spoke about the recent Democratic debates held in Detroit as well, saying the candidates' policies would "wreck the American economy."

"For all the progress we've made, all of it could be lost if the policies advocated by Democrats on that debate stage take hold in the White House. It will wreck the American economy," Pence said.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also spoke. The Detroit native shared a message about the current state of politics

"A house divided against itself cannot stand, and each one of us has a duty to utilize the sphere of influence to tamp down the hatred that had occurred in our country for no good reason," Carson said.

Hear more about Pence and Carson's Detroit visit in the video above.

